High-altitude balloon in NASA test soars aloft from Madras Airport

Top Stories

Project's goal is to safely drop items from space back to Earth

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A large high-altitude balloon soared aloft from the Madras Airport Thursday morning, ascending more than 100,000 feet to test for NASA a new way of returning items to Earth, without rockets.

The balloon is part of an experiment to test the accuracy of landing items dropped from the International Space Station safely and precisely back on the ground.

The project is sponsored by NASA's Flight Opportunities Program, in partnership with the Near Space Corp. of Tillamook and the University of Kentucky.

“Well, this is just important science," Kevin Tucker, president of Near Space, said at the launch site.

"So what we did today is took it essentially outside of the Earth's atmosphere, to just over 100,000 feet altitude, and will allow their systems to test there," Tucker said.

The test object was set to land later Thursday morning in an unoccupied area east of Prineville, near Mitchell.

The test flight was postponed the previous two days due to high-altitude winds.

Noah Chast will have more on the launch and the project's goals, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.