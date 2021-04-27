Rising COVID-19 cases in community affect Bend-La Pine Schools

Top Stories

Schools report dozens of cases, might see rise as county figures increase

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Schools have adapted to the pandemic and created a system that officials say has worked for safe learning. However, Deschutes County is moving into the Extreme Risk category for COVID-19. While schools operate with different guidelines, they still see the effects of rising COVID-19 numbers.

There have been 70 cases of COVID-19 in the past 28 days at Bend-La Pine Schools, according to the district's dashboard. High schools see the bulk of these cases. Health officials say it's extra-curricular, outside-school activities that appear to be increasing young people's risk of getting the virus.

