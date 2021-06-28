Bend hotel occupancy is on the rise, with tourism on the rebound

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the summer season here, many tourists have begun to return to Bend.

"We’ve been pretty much sold out every night this month," EconoLodge property manager Christina Tovar said Monday.

Tovar said she's turned away multiple walk-in customers, because her motel is always booked.

Kevney Dugan, president of Visit Bend, said tourism in Bend makes up 15-20% of revenue for the city.

"So that investment by tourists into our community goes a long ways in supporting local businesses, the community and also a lot of city services that we depend on throughout the year," Dugan said.

Dugan added that as of now, hotels will get busier.

"We're in that phase right now where occupancy rates will be in the mid to high 80's from now until the end of August, and really throughout the entirety of summer," Dugan said.

Tovar suggests that guests book at least a room a week in advance, due to Bend being “a very big tourism town and once rooms start booking up, they're booked up as far as Madras and Sisters."

Element, a new hotel that opened earlier this year, is experiencing its first summer in downtown Bend.

Eric Rock, the general manager, sees heavy occupancy, both midweek and weekends.

Rock predicts the new hotel will stay busy through the summer.

Dugan said hotels have also begun to charge their normal rates again.



"That's good for these hotels, who have struggled over the last 16 months or so, to know that they have good, steady business coming through their doors," Dugan said.

Tovar said the key to being able to book a room in Bend during the summer is planning ahead.



"It’s easier to cancel a room than to find one last minute," she added.





