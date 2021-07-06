Bethlehem Inn asks Redmond City Council to help fund new shelter

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday evening's Redmond City Council meeting, Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling asked councilors to contribute $450,000 to their Redmond shelter project, to help with the growing homelessness problem across Central Oregon.

Wysling says they've operated a shelter in Bend for years, and have now acquired the Greenway Motel in Redmond for a new high-barrier homeless shelter through the state-funded Project Turnkey program. High-barrier means they have to pass a drug and alcohol test and not be a registered sex offenders.

Wysling added that they are looking to fill $900,000 in funding to complete the project, and if the council can contribute half of that amount, she's confident Deschutes County commissioners will match the rest.

She says they need to build a commercial kitchen in order for it to be fully functional.

