Some frustrated Bend restaurants say Uber Eats has led to many unhappy customers

They say they never put their business on the platform, it has incorrect info - and it's been hard to reach them

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Two restaurants in Bend say the Uber Eats food-delivery platform, which is supposed to bring more business their way, has been hurting their businesses instead.

Juan Moreno, owner of Super Burrito in Bend, said Monday that ever since his restaurant got listed on Uber Eats, he's had many upset customers.

"The menu that Uber Eats has on their website is totally wrong. They have things that we don't even make," Moreno said. "They have that we sell hot dogs and hamburgers, and we don't do that, so people, when they order and they come pick it up, they get frustrated with us."



Moreno said he applied to be on the Uber Eats platform at the beginning of the pandemic, but never heard back.



"They never asked me if they can download a menu by themselves. They don't have permission from no one," Moreno said.



Another restaurant in Bend is having similar issues.



Jon Weber, owner of J-DUB, said he also never put his restaurant on the food delivery platform.



"We weren't asked, and so some of these platforms have taken my menu items, or my entire menu without permission and placed it online to their benefit, without any warning to us," Weber said.



Weber added that his main concern is the way his food is represented to customers.



"It didn't represent my product very well, and timeliness was an issue," Weber said of the food delivery services.



Weber’s frustration stems from Uber Eats not asking permission to place his food on the delivery platform.



"It seems to make common sense, asking ahead of time or being in partnership with people -- that they can't take your property as it were, and then use it," Weber said.



Moreno said he wants his business to be taken down from Uber Eats, since it’s leading to unhappy customers.



When asked if he’s reached out to the food delivery company, he said he’s tried to go on their website but that it is "hard to talk to them."

NewsChannel 21 also has had trouble getting in touch with Uber Eats for a comment or response.

Some states have laws in place that help prevent these types of issues. California passed a law this year that requires food delivery services to have an agreement with restaurants in order to deliver their food.