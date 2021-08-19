Watch live: Gov. Brown says vaccines now be required for all Oregon health care workers, school staff

Top Stories

Deadline is Oct. 18 or 6 weeks after vaccines' full FDA approval, whichever is later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that all health care and school workers will have to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval of the vaccines, whichever is later, in an attempt to curb the sharp surge in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant that has led to record hospitalizations.

The governor said the goals are to address Oregon’s hospital crisis, and to help keep students safe in the upcoming school year and minimize disruptions to in-person instruction:

• Oregon’s vaccination requirement for health care workers will no longer have a testing alternative. Health care workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.

• All teachers, educators, support staff, and volunteers in K-12 schools will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.

In both cases, health care workers and educators who are not yet vaccinated are urged to speak with their doctor or primary care provider to get their remaining questions about vaccination answered immediately, so they can begin the vaccination process in time to meet the new requirements.

In the case of educators, the governor outlined the importance of masks and staff vaccinations to protect students: because children under 12 are still not yet eligible for vaccination, masks are a critical mitigation measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ensuring all the adults around students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 adds another layer of protection for students as well.

The governor also outlined the steps Oregon is taking to support hospitals during the ongoing surge in cases and hospitalizations, including deploying the National Guard and nurse strike teams, establishing temporary decompression units to free up bed space, and removing barriers to discharging patients who no longer require hospital-level care.

Oregon has also made requests to FEMA and the Biden-Harris administration for additional federal resources and

support. The governor announced she has formed a Hospital Crisis Prevention and Response group, consisting of health care stakeholders to problem solve in real time and suggest new measures to aid health care workers and ospitals during the ongoing hospital crisis.