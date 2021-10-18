Mtn. View HS students stage walkout to protest staff departures over vaccine mandate

Redmond schools say all employees are vaccinated or got exception; Crook County schools lose 6 staff

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A large group of students and a few staff members walked out of Mountain View High School Monday morning, gathering by 27th Street in protest of the state's vaccine mandate, on the deadline for public school staff to either be vaccinated, gain a religious or medical exception or face possible dismissal.

Students and parents at the protest had signs and chants for Mark Schulz, a freshman football coach at Mountain View who will be losing his job.

Bend-La Pine Schools have not released final numbers on how many staff members will no longer work for the district due to the vaccine mandate.

However, as of Friday, the district reported that 99% of its 2,281 total staff had submitted some form of documentation, while 25 had not and 65 others had submitted incomplete paperwork. Spokeswoman Julianne Repman said Human Resources officials were working with those 90.

One parent at the walkout, Rob Imhoff, said, “Schulz is just one of a lot of really good coaches, and a lot of really good teachers, and a lot of really good doctors and a lot of really good nurses -- the list goes on.”

The Redmond School District reported Monday that all of its 940 employees had either provided proof of vaccination or received a religious or medical exception. The final tally was 83% fully vaccinated and 17% granted exceptions, Redmond schools Public Information Officer Sheila Miller said.

Miller also said one of three school bus routes the Redmond district earlier planned to "pause" indefinitely on Tuesday due to driver shortages, Route 12, will continue running as normal.

Meanwhile, the Crook County School District reported Monday that 70% of its 512 staff members are now fully vaccinated, 25% have been approved for medical exemption or religious exception, 5% were in the process of submitting documentation (mostly paid and volunteer coaches), and six employees will not be continuing with the district.

Tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4, Noah Chast will break down all the school mandate numbers and have updates on walkouts and protests going on around the area.