C. Oregon regional training complex to be proposed at Redmond City Council

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COICC, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, will be presenting the idea of a Central Oregon Regional Training Complex to the Redmond City Council tonight.

The idea of a centralized hub in Central Oregon that would collaborate and coordinate multiple agencies during a disaster was envisioned back in 2018.

COIC's Community and Economic Development Manager Scott Aycock previously told NewsChannel 21 that Central Oregon currently has insufficient facilities to meet training needs and requirements to assist when disaster strikes the region

The reginal training complex has also undergone a name change. Formerly known as the Central Oregon Regional Training Complex, it is now known as RESTCC- CORE 3, Central Oregon’s regional emergency services training and coordination center.

