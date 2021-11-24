Blessings and turkey: Shepherd’s House serving Thanksgiving Eve meal to all in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Thanksgiving just a day away, Shepherd's House said Wednesday it was pleased to be serving a full Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to individuals or families in need at their Bend shelter location at 275 Second Street.

This will be the second thanksgiving meal at the Bend shelter on Second street, though the organization has been having the pre-holiday meal for 15 years now.

Meal service was set to begin at 1 p.m. and run through 3 p.m..

They said they will be feeding as many people who come and can include any who are experiencing hardships at this time of year, including families, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness or any others trying to make ends

meet.

Shepherd's House Director of Development David Notari shared a statement with NewsChannel 21:

"It's easy to forget many people don’t have the same provisions we take for granted. Shepherds House is there to help those that need it."

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with volunteers and those receiving the meals about the holiday meal.

