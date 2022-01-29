DCSO posts video of Sheriff Nelson’s recent talk to People’s Rights group

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has posted a 1-hour, 22-minute video of Sheriff Shane Nelson's talk with the People's Rights organization earlier this month that drew attention and some criticism, and was closed to most media.

Topics discussed focused on drug and crime issues, primarily the voter-approved Measure 110, which combined decriminalization of possessing small amounts of drugs with a drug addiction treatment and recovery program.

Upset by some early media coverage of the impending talk, the controversial group that opposes vaccine and mask mandates, as well as other government overreach, had said the meeting at Aspen Lakes Golf Course restaurant near Sisters was closed to all media, but then agreed to a request by The Nugget Newspaper to have a reporter attend and publish a report on it.

Nelson drew applause and even cheers at one point when he said, "When you take a look at Portland, I cannot believe what's going on there -- not for one minute. And it's - here's the one thing I've said before: That stuff is not going to happen here. I'll try to use whatever resources we can, but we're not going to allow that."

He then noted the "vicious cycle" of who gets elected and said, "Portland has a very archaic system," in which city commissioners are "basically department heads" who each oversee two or three public functions, such as police or fire. "There are folks that don't have training and managerial experience to oversee departments."

The sheriff's office posted the video to its Facebook page on Friday, with this information:

"This video is unedited, but had to be spliced together as the camera only records for 30 minutes at a time.

Sheriff Nelson was requested by the People’s Rights group to speak to them about the Guardian Angel program, Measure 110 and the effects of the decriminalization of drugs. The Sheriff and Sheriff’s Office members often give presentations to various groups, clubs, programs and organizations about the work/accomplishments of the Sheriff’s Office.

"Sheriff Nelson and members of the Sheriff’s Office are available to present to any group/organization about the Sheriff’s Office response to ballot measures and programs the Sheriff’s Office offers. To answer your question, the Sheriff does not routinely meet with militia groups, and did decline a meeting with the Central Oregon Peacekeepers.

"An example of when Sheriff Nelson meets with groups is when the Sheriff’s Office was seeking input on our body camera policy. The Sheriff did have meetings with a number of organizations in Deschutes County. Some of the organizations he met with and sought input from were Saving Grace, Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, Latino Community Association of Central, Oregon, Bend La Pine and Redmond School Districts, as well as others.

"The Sheriff is not discussing public health with this group. Sheriff Nelson believes one of his obligations as Sheriff is to share information about the Sheriff’s Office, programs the office offers, and explain ballot measures and their effects to residents of Deschutes County. Presenting to groups about these topics does not translate into our office holding or supporting various group/organizational beliefs or ideals."