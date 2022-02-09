Bend returns to record median home sales price — and Redmond smashes record to start 2022

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a slight one-month dip, Bend’s median home sales price returned to its record level to start 2022 – and Redmond’s price smashed its way to a new record, Beacon Appraisal Group reported Tuesday.

Bend had set a record at $683,000 in November, saw it fall to $679,000 in December, but it popped back up $4,000 to that record level in January, the report said.

Inventory levels of single-family homes remained low in Bend last month, at just under a half-month supply, appraiser Donnie Montagner said.

Redmond, meanwhile, saw a major surge in its median sales price for January – up $33,000 in a single month, to $500,000. Redmond’s inventory levels also remain tight, at about a half-month supply.

Here's the full report on Central Oregon home sales prices in January: