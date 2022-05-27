Crook County SO warns of scam caller from fictitious ‘Powell Butte Police Department’

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Crook County property owner on Friday reported receiving a phone call from a person who identified as a member of law enforcement from the “Powell Butte Police Department” -- which doesn't exist.

"There is no Powell Butte Police Department," Sgt. Javier Sanchez said in a news release. It appeared that the caller tried to get the property owner to call back.

"These callers will usually try to get money, people’s personal information or confirm their person information," Sanchez said. "This is a scam call, and please DO NOT give them any information."

As a reminder, he said, "the Crook County Sheriff’s Office or any legitimate law enforcement agency will never ask a person for money, money orders, gift cards, online banking or credit card information in exchange for not issuing a warrant or subpoena."

Be alert and do not give your credit card or banking information over the phone to anyone that is not a reputable company that you know and trust, the sergeant said.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Sergeant Sanchez.