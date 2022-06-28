Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 4:06 PM

Fatal motorcycle-car crash closes Highways 97-361 intersection for a time; one lane reopened

Site of fatal crash
ODOT TripCheck
Site of fatal crash

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal motorcycle-car crash south of Madras Tuesday afternoon closed U.S. Highway 97 at the intersection with state Highway 361 for a time, the Culver Highway, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at 2:23 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a passenger car, Oregon State Police Captain Stephanie Bigman said.

At least one person also was flown from the crash scene by air ambulance, she said.

No further details were immediately available. ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said crews by 4 p.m. opened one northbound lane, to flag alternating traffic through, but that motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Check traffic updates at: https://ktvz.com/weather/roads/

Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content