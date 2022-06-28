Fatal motorcycle-car crash closes Highways 97-361 intersection for a time; one lane reopened

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal motorcycle-car crash south of Madras Tuesday afternoon closed U.S. Highway 97 at the intersection with state Highway 361 for a time, the Culver Highway, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at 2:23 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a passenger car, Oregon State Police Captain Stephanie Bigman said.

At least one person also was flown from the crash scene by air ambulance, she said.

No further details were immediately available. ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said crews by 4 p.m. opened one northbound lane, to flag alternating traffic through, but that motorists should avoid the area if possible.

