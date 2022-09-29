Measure 114 gun-safety proposal on Nov. ballot focus of debate tonight on NewsChannel 21

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – NewsChannel 21 is hosting a debate Thursday evening to discuss the pros and cons of Oregon Ballot Measure 114, the “Changes to Firearm Ownership and Purchase Requirements Initiative” on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The hour-long debate, moderated by NewsChannel 21's Lee Anderson, begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the KTVZ studios. Along with the on-air broadcast, the debate will be livestreamed at KTVZ.COM, then recorded and posted for future viewing.

Bend Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman will be representing supporters of the measure, while attorney Shawn Kollie will be representing opponents of the proposal.

The measure would require permits, issued by local law enforcement, to buy a firearm. It also would require a photo ID, fingerprints, safety training, a criminal background check and fee payment to apply for a permit.

In addition, the measure would ban the manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling, possessing, using or transferring of ammunition magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, making violations a Class A misdemeanor.