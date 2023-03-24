Your photos – and videos – of the dramatic, colorful (and rare) northern lights show over the High Desert

The aurora borealis -- the 'northern lights' -- don't shimmer their way south into the High Desert all that often, but they put on a vivid display for many skywatchers Thursday night, from Bend to Tumalo and Prineville, and several shared their photos with us - thanks!

The more vibrant display is thanks to what's called a "coronal hole" on the sun, which brought an electromagnetic storm of solar winds to the Earth.