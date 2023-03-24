Skip to Content
Your photos – and videos – of the dramatic, colorful (and rare) northern lights show over the High Desert

Jim Hammond of Sisters created this time-lapse of 15-second exposures over an hour Thursday night, with 220 images at 10 frames a second that 'captures the actual dynamic nature of the activity.'
Grant Floyd says he set his camera up on his tripod on his back patio east of Bend around 11 p.m. and let it capture about an hour of aurora video
Aurora STEVE Sisters Cat Connor 3-23
Cat Connor
Some folks saw the aurora, others saw a variation called STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) - read about it at https://www.space.com/steve-aurora-powered-by-electrons.html_
Aurora Smith Rock Michelle Adams 3-23
Michelle Adams
This Smith Rock view was taken by Michelle Adams 'shortly after alerts stated a level 8 (0 to 10 rating) for a high activity aurora storm. On the left side, you can see the setting 7%-lit crescent moon with Venus above the moon and the Pleiades star cluster higher in the sky.'
Aurora Sisters Cat Connor 3-23
Cat Connor
A dazzling aurora view late Thursday in Sisters
Aurora Sisters Jim Hammond 323-1
Jim Hammond
Sisters resident Steve Hammond 'captured a quite active aurora display from the end of my driveway' late Thursday night
Aurora Brasada Ranch Ralph Klinke 323-2
Ralph Klinke
Ralph Klinke captures this 'incredible northern lights display at Brasada Ranch' late Thursday night
Aurora Brasada Ranch Ralph Klinke 323-1
Ralph Klinke
The northern lights invade Central Oregon
Aurora Steffany Cooley 323-2
Steffany Cooley
Steffany Cooley traveled north Thursday night to between Madras and Prineville to capture the aurora display
Aurora Prinevile overlook Scott Weeda 3-23-1
Scott Weeda
A special view of the northern lights late Thursday night from the overlook above Prineville
Aurora Tumalo Kathryn Lee 3-23
Kathryn Lee
Kathryn Lee tells us, 'While driving home through Tumalo this Thursday night I saw a big streak across the sky. At first I thought it was a reflection on my windshield until I rolled down my window. I pulled over to get a picture of what I’m now finding out is the Northern lights!'
Aurora Bend toward Redmond Rachel Freed 3-23
Rachel Freed
'Looking toward Redmond from Bend. Shot on iPhone with NO edits/filters'
Aurora Prineville overlook Scott Weeda 323-2
Scott Weeda
'This is what I get for not charging my Nikon batteries and having to rely on my iPhone,' Scott Weeda says of this view from the overlook above Prineville around 11 p.m. Thursday
Aurora Tumalo Colleen O'Connor 323
Colleen O'Connor
Colleen O'Connor also caught this unusual streak of northern lights from her ranch on Pinehurst Road in Tumalo area

The aurora borealis -- the 'northern lights' -- don't shimmer their way south into the High Desert all that often, but they put on a vivid display for many skywatchers Thursday night, from Bend to Tumalo and Prineville, and several shared their photos with us - thanks!

The more vibrant display is thanks to what's called a "coronal hole" on the sun, which brought an electromagnetic storm of solar winds to the Earth.

KTVZ news sources

