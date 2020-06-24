Fire destroys trailer on public land east of Redmond

Videos

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An RV was destroyed by a fire on public land east of Redmond on Wednesday, the second to burn in three days in an area where transients have camped for some time.

Redmond Fire & Rescue and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies responded to the reported RV fire on BLM land just east of town around 10:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a camp trailer ablaze and other nearby trailers and campers threatened, fire Captain Ken Brown said. All occupants had left the immediate area before crews arrived to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. A fire official on scene said it was the second trailer the owner had lost to a fire this year.