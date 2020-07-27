Deschutes County OKs Smith Rock-area parking restrictions
Deschutes County commissioners voted Monday to follow through on parking restrictions near Smith Rock State Park. The decision now puts a no parking restriction on several roads in Terrebonne.
The only video of street parking revealed no “standing safety concern”. Cars parked alongside the road with plenty of room for pedestrians alongside. Just like in America. The three stooges’ action did reveal their standing bootlicking concern. Promote the special interests of the rural few who shudder at the thought of seeing cars parked on “their” street; ignore the interests of the many who still have nowhere else to park and who will pay for the signage and enforcement.