Call for Spanish-speaking Franklin Avenue underpass mural artist

There's a call out for Spanish-speaking artists to help co-design and install a new mural in the Franklin Avenue underpass in Bend. Applications are due by August 9 at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5beda585af2096c1f35c95e4/t/5f1f590f2f88ef646a6e340c/1595889936377/CALL+FOR+ARTISTS_English.pdf (Spanish-language version): http://www.bcdinitiative.org/whats-happening/2020/7/27/call-for-artists-convocatoria-de-artistas-co-design-mural-and-install-with-bends-latinx-community-co-diseo-de-mural-e-instalacin-con-la-comunidad-latinx-de-bend.