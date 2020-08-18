Skip to Content
Deschutes County League of Women Voters celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. To celebrate, the Deschutes County League of Women Voters put on a display in Sisters. 

Ben Steen

  1. Now lets ratify the Equal Rights Amendment! Equality for women, the majority of the U.S. population, now

    If any of us are oppressed, none of us are truly free.

