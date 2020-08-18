Deschutes County League of Women Voters celebrate 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote
Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. To celebrate, the Deschutes County League of Women Voters put on a display in Sisters.
Comments
1 Comment
Now lets ratify the Equal Rights Amendment! Equality for women, the majority of the U.S. population, now
If any of us are oppressed, none of us are truly free.