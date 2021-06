Videos

Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater, which has been undergoing renovation, is offering new premium seating for the busy late-summer concert season. Concertgoers have the option to purchase a cabana or seat at the Deschutes Deck. Both packages include amenities as well as season tickets to the venue's 25 scheduled shows this summer. For more information: https://bendconcerts.com/season-tickets/