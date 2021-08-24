5 things to know for August 24: Covid-19, Afghanistan, Cuomo, voting rights, shipping

CNN - National



CNN, WDRB, WDIV

By AJ Willingham, CNN

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, with seven gauges of investor sentiment, is showing signs of fear in the market. But one thing the business world isn’t too worried about? The Delta variant causing a repeat of the 2020 shutdown.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The FDA has granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for more vaccine mandates and hopefully encouraging more hesitant people to get the shot. New mandates are already rolling out for teachers in New York City and state employees in New Jersey. The US military also will now require all service members to be vaccinated. The daily pace of vaccinations in the US has been over 400,000 every day through August, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says if most eligible people get vaccinated, the US could have control of Covid-19 by this coming spring in 2022. But for now, case rates are still soaring, with about 147,000 new cases a day in the US. In Kentucky, the National Guard has been called in to help overwhelmed hospitals, much to the relief of desperate health care workers.

2. Afghanistan

G7 leaders meet today in an emergency summit to discuss the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. International leaders are likely to encourage President Joe Biden to extend the deadline to allow for more evacuations, but Biden hasn’t agreed to a change yet. About 6,500 people are still waiting at the Kabul airport for evacuation flights. And countries are still in the process of figuring out how to accommodate this influx of Afghan refugees. Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chesky called the situation “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time,” and pledged free housing to 20,000 refugees. Another complication of the chaotic situation in Afghanistan: an intelligence vacuum. Intelligence agencies have had to move some resources out of Afghanistan, potentially leaving gaping security holes just as extremist groups and terrorist networks get a boost from Taliban victories.

3. Andrew Cuomo

Kathy Hochul was sworn in a few hours ago as New York’s first female governor, replacing her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid multiple scandals. Hochul has promised to remake any toxic areas of the executive chamber she inherits, including ditching any aides found to be “doing anything unethical” by the recent state attorney general’s report that found Cuomo had harassed 11 women. In his parting remarks as governor, Cuomo launched a series of attacks on his political rivals and questioned the motives of the state AG. And he’s not out of the clear: The New York State Assembly forged ahead with an investigation into Cuomo’s misdeeds despite his resignation; that report has not yet been released.

4. Voting rights

The final report detailing the findings of Arizona’s sham “audit” of 2020 election ballots was supposed to be released yesterday but was delayed because three of the five members of the auditing team have tested positive for coronavirus. That includes the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, which was hired by the Republican-led Arizona Senate to audit the 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County in the presidential race. Some state leaders have warned the report from the audit, which is highly partisan, will contain “unreliable” conclusions. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, civil rights groups are cheering a preliminary ruling that could clear the way for some 56,000 state residents who have been convicted of felonies — but who aren’t currently serving prison time — to register to vote. Advocates challenged a state law that denies felons the right to vote until they have completed all aspects of their sentence, including probation and parole.

5. Global shipping

The global shipping crisis, which has seen snarled supply chains and shutdowns in the pandemic, is only getting worse. The Delta variant is sparking more critical port closures, like the partial Covid-19-related shutdown of a facility in China that’s the world’s third-busiest container port. Complications like this create shipping backlogs, which have a ripple effect on jammed warehouses and stretched road and rail capacity. They also increase shipping prices. Some consumer goods producers are taking drastic steps to meet demand, such as changing where products are made and moving them by plane instead of boat. But ultimately, the situation will wear on consumers’ wallets, and shoppers are going to face higher prices and possible shipping disruptions going into the holiday season.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks today

PSL lovers, unite! We are overcaffeinated and unashamed!

Chip Gaines is cutting his long hair (that he’s pretty sure you hate) for a good cause

Look, everyone had the pandemic grow-out. Some just … kept it longer than others!

Playing golf may help you live longer

But probably only if you don’t stress about it too much.

Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Big “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” vibes here (if Tiffany’s also housed a large Basquiat painting).

The Oreo Cookie Shake is coming back to Applebee’s thanks to country singer Walker Hayes and his song, ‘Fancy Like’

“We fancy like Applebee’s on a date night, got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake.” So … Starbucks this morning, Applebee’s tonight?

TODAY’S NUMBER

3% to 19%

That’s the range by which climate change has increased the intensity of daily extreme rainfall, according to a study by 39 scientists and researchers with the World Weather Attribution project.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It is important to highlight that as it is a message of solidarity and peace that we send to the world.”

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, confirming that Afghanistan’s flag will be incorporated into the opening ceremony parade even though Afghan athletes have pulled out of the Games because flights from the country were canceled. The Paralympics begin today in Japan.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Weasel at play

When I showed my husband this video he said, very softly, “That weasel is too small.” So, this one’s for anyone else who’s amazed at how small baby weasels are. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.