What to know about the developing state court fight over Texas’ abortion law
CNN
By Tierney Sneed, CNN
Abortion clinics and their allies are engaged in a game of Whac-A-Mole as they’ve obtained state court orders blocking individual anti-abortion activists from enforcing Texas’ six-week abortion ban — for now.
But the effort has a larger end game: securing a Texas Supreme Court ruling striking down the law.
Those abortion rights advocates see Texas state courts as a critical front in their fight to take down the controversial law, particularly since the federal lawsuit challenging it has been stymied by the measure’s novel design.
The same procedural questions that are undermining the federal legal fight could throw wrenches in the state court gambit. But a Texas Supreme Court judgment against the law would nonetheless send a valuable signal that could curtail its reach.
The Texas law, SB8, deputizes any private citizen in the country with the power to bring civil litigation, in Texas state courts, against abortion providers accused of violating the ban. It opens up clinics — and anyone else accused of “aiding and abetting” women in getting abortions after about six weeks — to the threat of unending litigation that could drive them out of business. So clinics and groups that facilitate abortion access are going on a state court counteroffensive, rather than just waiting for their federal challenges to the law play out.
In the short term, abortion providers are hoping to protect their workers from individual anti-abortion activists who would seek to wield the six-week ban against them. Their success so far has been narrow. Getting a temporary order that would broadly block enforcement of the ban is procedurally difficult, if not impossible. Abortion rights advocates have so far depended on one-by-one strategy, seeking court orders against the group Texas Right to Life and select activists who have been most vocal about enforcing the law.
Those cases, however, could provide a vehicle for a broader ruling from the Texas Supreme Court striking down major parts of the law. That outcome might not be enough to protect abortion providers entirely from the ban’s impacts, but it could buy some relief while the federal suit challenging the law has been allowed — by the US Supreme Court and a federal appeals court — to stall out.
“Even if these lawsuits can’t get all the way to the end to blocking this on a statewide level, there’s still value,” said Stephen Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas-Austin School of Law. “Even if (abortion providers) can’t get all the relief that they need, there’s value in getting more relief than none.”
What can state courts do right away?
Texas’ law — which prohibits abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected — appears to be directly at odds with the US Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and later cases affirming that decision. Those federal cases enshrined a constitutional protection for abortion before viability, which is about 23 weeks into pregnancy.
Yet federal court challenges citing those precedents have yet to block the Texas law, which went into effect last week, because of its clever design. Federal courts have been quick to block strict abortion laws that impose criminal or regulatory punishments, because they can target those orders at the specific government officials in charge of implementing the punishments. But the Texas ban’s enforcement mechanism — by tasking any private citizen with the ability to sue clinics and others — has scrambled that typical route of fighting against the law, and the federal judiciary is still weighing that procedural question.
In the meantime, clinics and other abortion rights advocates have already secured temporary state court orders to preemptively block specific anti-abortion activists from bringing SB8’s civil enforcement actions against them.
The first round of temporary restraining orders were secured early last week, right before the law went into effect. Those orders blocked Texas Right to Life from enforcing the law against the Bridge Collective, a group that facilitates transport to clinics, as well as two individual attorneys who help women access the procedure.
“It was super important for us to protect our volunteers, and we felt that the best way to do that was to proactively attack this bill, with both the (temporary restraining order) piece and the lawsuit,” Kristina Arike, the treasurer of the Bridge Collective, told CNN last week.
Texas Right to Life has scoffed at the effort, which also included a temporary restraining order secured by Planned Parenthood clinics against the group. Its court filings have noted that as long as clinics appear to be complying with the six-week ban — and so far, no clinic has publicly sought to violate it — its activists don’t intend to file any lawsuits to enforce the ban against them.
Jonathan Mitchell, the attorney for the group in the case, declined to comment on the record for this story. America First Legal Foundation — a legal advocacy group led by former Trump White House aide Stephen Miller — is also pitching in on the defense of the anti-abortion activists.
In a statement last week, Texas Right to Life warned that “Planned Parenthood can sue us, but they can’t sue every Texan.”
“As long as they commit abortions, they are liable under the life-saving Texas Heartbeat Act,” the statement said.
An attorney for abortion funds, Elizabeth Myers, told a Travis County district judge last week that an order against Texas Right to Life would send a signal that would discourage other individuals thinking of suing her clients under SB8. The abortion funds would seek restraining orders against those individuals as well if they brought enforcement litigation, Myers told the judge.
Where will the state court cases go next?
Next Monday, there will be court hearings in the cases brought by Planned Parenthood and the abortion access groups to examine whether the temporary restraining orders against Texas Right to Life — which expire after 14 days — should be converted to orders that would last for as long as the cases are being litigated.
After that question is decided, the cases will move to the merits of what the clinics and the abortion funds are arguing: that SB8 violates the Texas Constitution. That question will ultimately be settled by the Texas Supreme Court. The process of appealing to that court will take at least weeks, if not months, though the abortion rights advocates are hopeful that the proceedings will be expedited to prevent it from taking years.
The lawsuits brought by abortion funds target the ban’s enforcement mechanism, alleging that it violates several due process protections in the Texas Constitution as well as its protections for free speech. Some of the abortion access organizations — particularly those not involved in the main federal lawsuit — are also bringing free speech and equal protection claims under the US Constitution in their state court litigation.
“The ultimate goal is a declaratory judgment that would be held by the Texas Supreme Court finding that the law, SB8, is unconstitutional,” Jennifer Ecklund, another attorney for the abortion funds, told CNN.
Such a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court, Ecklund said, would then obligate any lower court to dismiss a private enforcement action that anti-abortion activists brought against clinics or their allies under SB8.
The Planned Parenthood lawsuit makes similar arguments while also launching a frontal attack against the abortion ban. Its court filings argue that the six-week prohibition violates provisions in Texas’ Constitution that protect “personal privacy from unreasonable intrusion and unwarranted interference with personal autonomy.”
“We are ultimately seeking a final court decision that declares SB 8 unconstitutional throughout the state in order to restore abortion access to the millions of Texans who need it,” Julie Murray, a senior staff attorney at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told CNN in a statement.
Will a Texas Supreme Court judgment put an end to the legal fight?
It’s still not clear if such a ruling would be enough to discourage any private citizen from bringing an SB8 enforcement action against clinics. The ban is structured in a way that incentivizes even the most frivolous of enforcement actions brought under the law. Abortion clinics are prohibited from having their attorneys’ fees reimbursed even if they win the SB8 enforcement cases, so those bringing the lawsuits won’t suffer any consequences from cases that will automatically be thrown out.
“And therein lies the rub: How does a provider avoid an endless system of these lawsuits, even after the Texas Supreme Court has said that SB8 is unconstitutional?” Vladeck asked.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
29 Comments
Nice fascist argument – do the homework history wise.
Careful what you wish for. If you do these things and use them against Republicans, they’re just going to use them against you later to at least the same extent.
2022
If you’re in favor of democracy only when it favors your political party then you’re not in favor of democracy.
Imagine being upset that babies are going to live. Some people have no souls or conscious!
Prove there is a soul at six weeks or sit down and be quiet.
Regardless of whether or not a 6 week old has a soul, it is a human child. Kill a child in the womb and abortion supporters don’t care. Kill the child one second after it’s born and they are outraged. And that makes sense to them.
Most anti choicers don’t care about a child one minute after they are born. They routinely vote against more money for health care, education, school lunches, head start and affordable housing. They are for for profit prisons which is where many unwanted, uneducated people end up or homeless, which they also don’t want to address. This law is a blatant misogynistic power play to control women’s bodies not to ‘save’ babies that women can’t afford or take care of. And it takes 2 to make a baby but usually only one person is held accountable and that is the woman!
Aren’t you anti choice as well? At least you are when it comes to masks/vaccines.
Brilliant take down.
You think more money will solve those problems? That is your first mistake. Amazing line of thinking when you believe more money and growing government will solve problems. Tine to study a little history on that one.
Thank you ‘better ! Well said…It has always been a mystery me that Conservative interest in children only lasts as long as the “child” is unborn. Once it hits the ground it is shunned, marginalized, impoverished and deported if at all possible. SCOTUS has no business in women’s wombs. How about this: Mandatory DNA collection from every male at sexual maturity. If a woman is legally forced to carry the “products of conception” to term against her will, then the inseminator can raise his child.
“Boy, these conservatives are really something, aren’t they? They’re all in favor of the unborn. They will do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you’re on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t want to know about you. They don’t want to hear from you. No nothing. No neonatal care, no day care, no head start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you’re preborn, you’re fine; if you’re preschool, you’re effed.” ~ George Carlin
So how many unwanted children are you taking care of? If you can pass judgement then take the responsibility of taking care of these children or sit down and be quiet.
Better yet, prove a thing called a “soul” exists at all smart guy.
Better for who?
I think the burden is on you to prove there isn’t.
Abortion is not a right. Abortion is a desire to prevent a life from changing the existing lifestyle of the expected mother. No one has the right to kill a preborn child. No one has the right to kill anyone that is not trying to kill you first.
No one has the right to tell another person what they should do with their bodies either, next?
Unfortunately, the Texas law doesn’t make exceptions for the times when “someone” or in this instance, “something” IS trying to kill you first. Even if the pregnancy would kill the woman, she cannot terminate it. Something very, very wrong here.
How is this against roe v wade? They can still get abortions. Just not after 6 weeks. How is this women’s healthcare? If the procedure is medically necessary it’s legal and that would be healthcare. Some female not using protection and getting pregnant and it being an inconvenience is not healthcare.
If you don’t understand the 6 weeks issue then you’re either ignorant or trying to be funny which is not.
I dont understand. Please enlighten me.
It’s a hell of a lot cheaper to fund an abortion than to fund an unwanted child.
Its also alot cheaper to execute prisoners rather than house them.
If you’ve ever wonder how depraved liberals can be. I saw a protest where they used their children as props while having the kids holdup signs in favor of abortion.
And I’ve seen extremists let their children die because they don’t believe in letting them see a doctor.
Or a vaccine !!
Protection for abortion rights bs it is protection for murder.