FDA advisers first rejected Pfizer’s booster application — but then voted to recommend a third shot for certain Americans
CNN
By Maggie Fox and Madeline Holcombe, CNN
Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s booster shot six months after full vaccination in Americans 65 and older as well as those at high risk of severe Covid-19.
That vote came after the group had first voted and rejected a broader application: to approve the third shot in all Americans 16 and older six months after they were fully vaccinated.
Dr. Steven Pergam, medical director for infection prevention at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, expressed concern that the recommendation the advisers approved did not cover health care workers, who are at high risk of exposure to the virus, even if they are not necessarily at high risk of severe disease.
But the FDA can make its own decision and has asked the advisers to weigh in on possible changes in wording for the emergency use authorization, said Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s vaccine arm. Committee members voted unanimously to informally advise the agency to include healthcare workers or others at high risk in the authorization.
The most important message for now remains to get more Americans fully vaccinated, some experts say.
“I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic,” said Dr. Cody Meissner, a professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine.
“It is very important that the main message that we still transmit is that we have got to get everyone two doses. Everyone has got to get the primary series.”
More than 2 million Americans have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pfizer got strong pushback on its request Friday after saying it has data showing that immunity wanes six months or so after people are fully vaccinated with two doses, and adding that a third dose at six to eight months restores that immunity.
Dr. Phil Krause, deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review noted Pfizer was using data that had not been reviewed by experts.
Three reports published Wednesday supporting the argument that people may need a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine over time were part of the data discussed by the FDA’s vaccine advisers.
The meeting, streamed online, began Friday morning.
Four days earlier, a group of international vaccine experts, including some from the FDA and the World Health Organization, wrote in the Lancet that current evidence does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now.
The proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated — now at around 54.4% of the entire population — is still far below where experts have said it needs to be to slow or stop the spread, and cases have been on the rise.
Disparity in the Covid-19 pandemic
The pandemic has impacted different populations differently, and people of color are bearing a heavy burden, according to new research.
Black people, those over 40 and people with pre-existing conditions were the most likely sufferers of long Covid symptoms, which impacted a third of the Covid-19 patients, according to a study by the Long Beach department of Health and Human Services in California.
The most common extended symptom was fatigue, followed by loss of taste and loss of smell, the team reported in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
“The odds of experiencing symptoms 2 months after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result were significantly higher among females, persons with at least one preexisting condition, and those aged 40–54 years,” they wrote.
Black people had higher rates of difficulty breathing, joint pain, and muscle pain than other racial and ethnic groups. These results show a need to monitor demographic disparities in extended Covid-19 symptoms, the researchers said.
And an analysis published Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the race-based disparities among children mirrored those among adults.
Compared to White children, kids of color have had more cases, deaths, and have had more mental health and academic problems related to the pandemic. While the most vulnerable, they’re also less likely to be vaccinated, according to the analysis.
While Covid-19 hospitalization and death are rare among children compared to adults, those kids who were hospitalized were more likely to be Black and Hispanic. Black and Hispanic kids were also more likely to have a Covid-19-related condition called MIS-C — multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — and Black children were more likely to be admitted to intensive care for it.
Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native children were more likely to die from Covid-19 than White children.
“Because children make up a significant share of the population and are more racially diverse than the rest of the population, equitable vaccination among this group is key for achieving an overall high rate of vaccine coverage among the population and may help to reduce disparities in vaccination rates more broadly,” the report said.
Masks help block airborne transmission, study shows
Meanwhile, new research published this week indicates the Alpha variant of coronavirus spread more easily as people breathed or spoke but showed that even the simplest masks can greatly reduce transmission.
“Our latest study provides further evidence of the importance of airborne transmission,” said Dr. Don Milton, professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, who worked on the study.
The intensive study, conducted at the University of Maryland, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and elsewhere, showed people expel virus in their breath and saliva — findings that support the now widely accepted idea that the virus is spread in droplets of all sizes that fall to surfaces or float in the air. They measured RNA, the genetic material most commonly used to detect virus.
Loose-fitting masks stopped about 50% of virus-laden particles from getting out, the team found.
Milton said they’re now testing to see what happens with the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which is far more transmissible than Alpha and which now accounts for virtually all infections in the US currently.
But the implications of the findings about Alpha are clear.
“SARS-CoV-2 is evolving toward more efficient aerosol generation and loose-fitting masks provide significant but only modest source control. Therefore, until vaccination rates are very high, continued layered controls and tight-fitting masks and respirators will be necessary,” the team wrote.
“We know that the Delta variant circulating now is even more contagious than the Alpha variant. Our research indicates that the variants just keep getting better at travelling through the air, so we must provide better ventilation and wear tight-fitting masks, in addition to vaccination, to help stop spread of the virus,” Milton said in a statement.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN Virginia Langmaid, Jen Christensen and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.
Comments
36 Comments
Wait… The Experts don’t have all of the answers?? LOL Of course they dont, the vaccine/booster are experemental…
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-covid-vaccines/corrected-fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-are-not-experimental-and-they-have-not-skipped-trial-stages-idUSL1N2M70MW
Exactly, they performed all trial stages using human Guinee pigs. Experimenting on humans to further their agenda.
Does the jab provide immunity? No. Does the jab prevent disease? No. Does the jab reduce severity? That’s what they say. Does the jab reduce hospitalization? That’s what they say. Does the vast majority of those who contract virus have a severe case of covid? No. So how do we know that the jab reduced the severity? Oh, yeah. They said so. Makes perfect sense to me now.
Because the vast majority of hospitalizations nationwide have been of not fully vaccinated people, as we’ve reported from officials/data repeatedly.
The vast majority of these vaccines are not FDA approved ! Two FDA top scientists just resigned over this nonsense ! Writings on the wall- get the jab at your own risk !
What about for Ivermectin and COVID?
So you only believe the parts that suit your angle.
Hey Barn,
Since you’ve ran thru all “Facts” can you tell me how many years this vaccine went thru clinical trials/testing? Was it before the Scamdemic got started? If so, that sounds fishy on every level… Every heard of Event 201?? Clearly the people who attended the World Economic Forum are psychic… or is this all one big coincidence??? What are your thoughts aka links on that one??
Don’t have time to debate you. Feel free to put your own link up and I’ll see if I can find out that disputes your claims.
Way to spin the story CCZN21!
*Experimental
In case someone wants to continue to argue that the vaccine is better than natural immunity,
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/17/natural-immunity-vaccine-passports.aspx?ui=5523fc09d172a6ef383d7fd776428b8f96698bcea1c9b91b36a86e27c8a1dc23&sd=20111013&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210917_HL2&mid=DM995365&rid=1266766244
“What DeSantis didn’t mention is that the people who recover and then get vaccinated seem to get higher protection against the virus.”
https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/2021/09/17/does-natural-immunity-covid-provide-best-protection/8363588002/
Hey Barn,
So you don’t believe in even the idea of natural immunity?!?!?!?! WOW
I never said anything of the sort. I quoted the experts who say the vaccine can benefit even those who have recovered from COVID-19.
I’ll try not to twist your words, please don’t do it to me.
Based on that logic, vaccinated people should throw away their masks and hope to contract covid for heightened immunity… or am I missing something?
Completely wrong. Mandates are for all, including those who have been vaccinated. Because everyone is at risk – and according to most doctors and govt. agencies, the unvaccinated are at greater risk of severe symptoms, as the hospital stats indicate.
“Mandates are for all…”
Joe Biden has no authority on this, at all.
I’m for anyone getting the vaccine if they want, not for a king imposing his will on us little people.
Except the Police and OSP, along with home helthcare workers!
BARNEY???? WHAT??? But hospitals were going to allow vaccinated to work like normal, but non vaxxed would have to get tested weekly, you know until these unconstitutional mandates where we will all be let go. Please explain this.
FDA Advisors said no, and 2 execs quit after Biden’s dictatorial, not based in science, mandates. They don’t think a booster is needed except for certain populations, but the jury is still out on overall efficacy.
See, it was “distract and deflect” politics at work. Afghanistan disaster, Biden needed to distract, so he was dictator for day and now that’s all we’re talking about.
What a good little puppet Biden is.
Well at least it was for just a day! Didn’t attempt a coup or stage an insurrection. Dumb Donny is still trying to overthrow the government. Thank dog for Dan Quayle. Never thought I would say that but he kept the coward pence from causing civil war
Left out of the story is that they soundly voted against the booster to everyone else. One argument was the 1000% increase vaers in 2021 and we are only into September.( yes Barney they believe these reports). Those vaers reports are compared to all other vaccines vaers combined !
It’s in the story.
Nothing like the governments boot heel on your neck to see the light.
Experts say…..what a load of crap.
Survival of the smartest. Period
Yes you are right. With a 1000% increase in VAERS from covid vaccines in 2021 ( only in September), this is compared to all vaccines given. Very smart of people to be skeptical of this new and untested medication. Appreciate the common thoughts!!!
https://theconversation.com/unverified-reports-of-vaccine-side-effects-in-vaers-arent-the-smoking-guns-portrayed-by-right-wing-media-outlets-they-can-offer-insight-into-vaccine-hesitancy-166401
If someone wants a booster, let them have it. We have more vaccines than people that want them. If someone isn’t vaccinated now, it’s by choice. It’s not my fault some cultures celebrate stupidity and don’t get vaccinated.
Only one of the three is FDA approved and it’s hard to get. The boosters are only approved for 65 and older. There is a 1000% increase in medical issues including deaths from vaccines in 2021 all from Covid vaccines compared to all other vaccines combined. Go ahead get the booster ORRED.
https://theconversation.com/unverified-reports-of-vaccine-side-effects-in-vaers-arent-the-smoking-guns-portrayed-by-right-wing-media-outlets-they-can-offer-insight-into-vaccine-hesitancy-166401
Gosh for 14 years I fought and struggled with parents who were anti-vax for their kids – chicken pox, MMR, etc. some playboy stripper claimed vaccines caused autism so the world got on board. my child was exposed for 14 years to stupid children who were spawn of dumb-**s – mostly liberal – parents who bought what a stripper sold them. over science.
they poo-poo’d science.
they got exemptions from vaccines from schools and infected so many of our vaccinated kids. the liberal parents said, “well, if your kid is vaccinated, then they shouldn’t be afraid of my unvaccinated kid”. and whereas the infections were lighter and not as bad, they still happened. but NO ONE divided a country over it. no president stood up for my vaccinated kid. no movie theater, arcade, school, restaurant, etc. turned anyone away who was too dumb to vaccinate
and let’s remember, folks, that the lion share of these anti-vaxxers were LIBERALS.
the first to stand in line and have the army jab their family now.
AND the originators of the vaccine hesitancy this go around? yup – the liberals – specifically harris and biden. on the campaign trail. but – liberals have very very short memories.
#TRUMP2024 #MEANTWEETS2024 #IMPEACH46
1000% increase in medical issue reported to CDC all about covid vaccinations compared to ALL other vaccines COMBINED. Think about that. That is nuts, and it is only September. Who in their right mind would sign up for that crap?
Millions, and “reported to” CDC doesn’t mean confirmed.
https://theconversation.com/unverified-reports-of-vaccine-side-effects-in-vaers-arent-the-smoking-guns-portrayed-by-right-wing-media-outlets-they-can-offer-insight-into-vaccine-hesitancy-166401