Mountainfilm On Tour is back in Bend, to benefit The Environmental Center

For the 19th year, the documentary film series' stop in Bend benefits The Environmental Center.

Mountainfilm on Tour is Back in Bend for the 19th Year!

A favorite fundraiser for The Environmental Center will be offered in person and virtually.

Bend, OR – Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend will be offered as a hybrid event this year that can be experienced from the comfort of home and at the theater. Mountainfilm on Tour showcases a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local non-profit that embeds sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. For 32 years, The Environmental Center has served as a regional hub for environmental education, engagement, and action.

“Mountainfilm on Tour always offers an incredible mix of outdoor adventures and diverse perspectives and stories that inspire audiences to create stronger communities and a better world,” said Mike Riley, Executive Director of The Environmental Center. “This hybrid format will offer a really flexible experience and a fun opportunity to support our mission.”

The Environmental Center will host two shows, each with different films.

In person show : Saturday, February 19th, 7:00 p.m. at the Tower Theatre.

$22 in advance and $25 day of show.

Virtual show : Thursday, February 24th through Sunday, February 27th.

$10 (students), $20 (individuals), and $50 (households).

Each show is approximately two hours. For the virtual show, attendees can tune in from Central Oregon or beyond anytime during the designated four-day window.

Tickets are on sale now! View the film selections and ticket information at envirocenter.org/mountainfilm.

In addition to the films, The Environmental Center will host an online raffle with grand prize ski packages. There will be several additional prize bundles with various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences, and more. The raffle will be live from February 19th through February 27th.

This event is sponsored by The Gear Fix.