City of Bend works to increase number of people driving electric vehicles

The city of Bend is working on a plan to establish goals, timelines and strategies to transition to electric vehicles across the community.

On a related note, this news release was issued Thursday by Sen. Ron Wyden:

Wyden, Merkley: Oregon to Receive $7.7 Million for National Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Federal funds for state made possible by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that Oregon will receive $7.7 million in federal funds this fiscal year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help create a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the state.

“Electric vehicles are an essential step on the road to a clean energy future that’s a must to combat the climate crisis,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing this federal investment in building a strong and dependable network of EV charging stations in Oregon. And I’ll keep battling for similar investments that create a solid clean energy infrastructure for Oregonians.”

“Electric vehicles mean cleaner air, healthier kids, and a whole lot less carbon pollution driving climate chaos, and so this investment from the infrastructure bill is an important step for Oregon,” said Merkley, who has long been a leader on accelerating America’s transition to electric vehicles. “More EV charging stations are critical to support faster adoption of electric cars and trucks. This is what it looks like when Congress and the President get together to create good jobs and a better future for Americans.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Wyden and Merkley both supported will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System. The $7.7 million available for Oregon this year is part of the $615 million available to states in this first fiscal year of the five-year National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.