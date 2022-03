This summer, Eugene will host the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, one of the largest sporting events in the world, with about 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations competing for 49 gold medals. For the first time in history, the event will be hosted in the U.S. Gov. Kate Brown held a news conference Wednesday to discuss how the state is preparing for the big event:

