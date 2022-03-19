NeighborImpact serving the community through pop-up food pantries

NeighborImpact has pop-up food pantries all throughout Central Oregon. The organization serves more than 2,000 people a month. One such events was held Saturday at The Pavilion in Bend. Anyone can come and take home as much food as they need. They have a variety of different food options and are providing free Covid tests from a donation through Mosaic Medical. The mobile pantry will be at COCC the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.