Rascal Rodeo offers fun experience for young cowboys, cowgirls
The High Desert Stampede wraps up Saturday night, but first there was the Rascal Rodeo on Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. The Rascal Rodeo is a non-profit that started here in Oregon five years ago. The event is for young people with disabilities to have fun learning how to be a cowboy or cowgirl. There were stations for rope throwing, barrel racing, learning how to milk a cow, bull riding, and how to ride a horse.
