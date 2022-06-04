Two Olympians visit Bend Swim Club’s Swim-a-Thon, share their journey with young swimmers

At the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, Bend Swim Club members were able to meet two Olympians Saturday morning. US Olympic athletes Allison Schmitt and Josh Davis came to teach the swimmers tips and tricks on life with a swim cap and goggles. The club's 44th annual Swim-a-Thon raised over $40,000 to help keep training fees affordable. With the fundraiser, all athletes had the opportunity to raise $350 to attend the clinic with the two Olympians. The clinic was divided into two ages groups- 13 and over and those 12 and under. Nearly 70 athletes qualified to attend the clinic. Afterwards, the young athletes had a chance to sit down and ask questions and hear about the pair's Olympic victories.