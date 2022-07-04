Central Oregonians celebrate the Fourth of July in wide variety of ways
From Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of July events took place across the High Desert on Monday. Here's a sampling.
Comments
3 Comments
If you wanted a taste of patriotism you should have gone to Redmonds parade. There’s a stark contrast in the true American patriotism there vs our Portland and California infected Bend.
luckily, it’s a free country and people can celebrate where and how they want. Independence Day is to celebrate our country, together…not separate, like you seem to prefer.
No spud, they’re all equally American and patriotic. Playing the “we’re the true Americans” game actually makes you the anti-American one.