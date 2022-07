A watch party is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Thursday evening at Walt Reilly's on Bend's west side to see this inaugural, and some think, way overdue women's cycling event, Tour de France Femmes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.