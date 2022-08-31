Community gathers at Bend church to share prayers, tributes to Safeway victims

The community gathered outside the Church of the Nazarene on northeast 27th Street, for a night of reflection and the creation of a memorial wall. Blank white walls were put outside the church, where the public was invited to share prayers and tributes. NewsChannel 21 met someone who tells us he spoke with the Safeway hero, Donald Surrett Junior, just an hour before he passed. Many members of the church work or shop at the nearby Safeway where the tragedy unfolded.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.