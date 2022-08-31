Community gathers at Bend church to share prayers, tributes to Safeway victims
The community gathered outside the Church of the Nazarene on northeast 27th Street, for a night of reflection and the creation of a memorial wall. Blank white walls were put outside the church, where the public was invited to share prayers and tributes. NewsChannel 21 met someone who tells us he spoke with the Safeway hero, Donald Surrett Junior, just an hour before he passed. Many members of the church work or shop at the nearby Safeway where the tragedy unfolded.