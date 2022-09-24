Forth mobile showcase educates Central Oregonians about Electric Vehicles
Dozens of people came to the Environmental Center in Bend interested to learn more about electric vehicles. The Forth mobile showcase educates people from the rural parts of Oregon, Washington, and Northern California on what it's means to own an electric vehicle. There was two electric vehicles and e-bikes available to be taken for test drives. In the mobile center, it showed people where they can charge electric vehicles around Oregon.