Honor Flight of Central Oregon veterans receive a big welcome for ‘Welcome Home Day’

The Honor Flight of Central Oregon has officially touched down in Redmond after a four day visit to Washington D.C. Hundreds of people came to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Saturday to greet the veterans, and welcome them home. The VFW post 4108 and American Legion post 44 honor guard, Band of Brother flag lines, and Redmond High School JROTC were all there. The Ridgeview High School band played as the veterans walked in. At the very end, each veteran got a handmade patriotic quilt made by the Central Oregon Quilting Guild

