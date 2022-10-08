C.O. first-responder agencies hold job fair, seeking to fill vacancies in key roles
First responders are looking to fill some important roles and are asking the community for help in making that happen. For the first time, a First Responder Job Fair and Community Event took place at Riverbend Park on Saturday. About 10 agencies participated to encourage people to apply for the openings and learn more about what they're all about. Dozens of people showed up -- some had heard about the event and others were taking a stroll in the park and decided to stop by.