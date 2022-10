"Get Out and Give Back" is a group in La Pine working to get more people in the volunteering spirit. The group has a volunteer day coming up on Saturday. They invite all to gather at the Frontier Days grounds at 4 p.m.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.