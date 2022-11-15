Tundra Swan escapes death in a bizarre natural occurrence
A lunar eclipse during a snow storm confused many waterfowl in Eastern Oregon. Many died. One Tundra Swan survived, and is being kept at Think Wild, a Central Oregon animal rescue.
