Central Oregon law enforcement officers, district attorneys, school superintendents and public health leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the "Safe Schools Alliance on Wednesday. The group meets each month to discuss ways to prevent youth violence and ensure the safety of their communities. They signed a "memorandum of understanding" as a way to continue the partnership.

