Deschutes County close to having all the votes counted

Deschutes County is close to having all its votes in, but there's still a few races which have been too close to call. Volunteers returned to the Deschutes County Clerk's Office on Wednesday to count the remaining ballots. There were roughly 4,700 ballots still needing to be counted. These ballots could make the difference in some of the close races, like the Mayor of Redmond. Results were expected Wednesday night and in the days to come. So far, there have been no unexpected delays in election results. The counting did stop for the Veterans Day holiday.

