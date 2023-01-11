Bend Fire and Rescue trains for rescues on the ice — but would prefer folks stay safe
Their ice rescue training could save lives, so Bend Fire & Rescue trains every winter.
To avoid trouble, they offer these ice safety tips:
- There is no such thing as 100% safe ice.
- It takes a minimum of 4 inches of solid clear ice to support the weight of a person.
- The strength and quality of ice is affected by temperature, wind, sun exposure, current below, refreezing, and many other factors.
- Your best best is to stay off the ice! Keep pets off the ice as well.
- If a person falls through the ice, call 911! Never go out onto the ice yourself, you risk falling through as well. Call to the victim, encourage them and let them know help is on the way. If you can safely do so from shore, extend a ladder, rope, tree branch, or other item that the person can grasp to pull themselves out.