Tin Pan Theater in downtown Bend is where you need to be each Wednesday night, from now until March. $25 gets you a spaghetti buffet meal and a low-budget Western film shot in Italy! How fun!

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.