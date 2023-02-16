Foundation keeps fallen Bachelor snowboarder’s legacy alive, more than 20 years later
A 79-year old experienced skier died after a fall Wednesday at Mt. Bachelor. It's a sad reminder, doing the activities we love can sometimes be dangerous. On Thursday, we looked back to remember Kate Svitek, who died after falling into a tree well at Mt. Bachelor in February 2002. Over the past 21 years, her parents have been helping spread environmental awareness and preservation. The Kate Svitek Memorial Foundation has helped to fund more than 90 programs in more than 30 states.