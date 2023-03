The High Desert Stampede is coming up April 5-8 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds! Volunteers are what makes this rodeo event so great! Patrick Priest suggests get your tickets soon, as they sold out last year.

Patrick Priest is a multimedia journalist and Sunrise Co-Anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Patrick here .

