Mountain Burger presents ‘green’ milkshake option – in more ways than one

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's a mint green milkshake just in time for St. Patrick's Day -- but that's not all it's "green" about.

Here's what Mountain Burger, located in Bend's NorthWest Crossing neighborhood, had to say about their latest menu addition:

Mountain Burger Introduces Leprechaun Green Climatarian Milkshake for St. Patrick’s Day

This delicious vegan mint milkshake is available starting Monday, March 13th

Bend, OR - March 13, 2023 - Mountain Burger, whose mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable dining, is excited to offer guests a special treat this St. Patrick's Day. Starting March 13th, the restaurant will be serving up its Leprechaun Green Climatarian Shake, a delicious vegan mint milkshake.

At Mountain Burger, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. The restaurant is dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable dining by implementing eco-friendly practices at every level, from sourcing local ingredients, cooking on electric grills powered by renewable energy, and composting food waste. Mountain Burger has set a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and has already implemented several strategies to reduce its carbon footprint.

The St. Patrick's Day vegan milkshake (which costs $8 by the way) is a perfect example of Mountain Burger's commitment to sustainability. Made with high-quality plant-based ingredients, this milkshake is perfect for vegans, vegetarians, or anyone who wants to indulge in a delicious treat without compromising their values. The milkshake features a refreshing mint flavor and green color, making it a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday.

"We're excited to offer our guests a delicious and sustainable way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day," said Chef Justin Goin. "Our goal is to make sustainable dining easy and enjoyable for everyone, and this milkshake is just one example of how we're working towards that goal."

After calculating the carbon footprint of Mountain Burger’s vegan shake, we found an approximately 70% reduced environmental impact compared to our standard dairy-based milkshakes. In addition to the Leprechaun Green shake, Mountain Burger’s other milkshakes are now also available with vegan options.

The Leprechaun Green Climatarian milkshake is available for a limited time only, so guests are encouraged to try it before the end of March. Mountain Burger invites guests to stop by its restaurant in Northwest Crossing to try their St. Patrick's Day vegan milkshake and learn more about their commitment to sustainability. To learn more about Mountain Burger and their mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable living and dining, visit their website at https://mountainburgerbend.com/.