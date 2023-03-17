Spoken Moto is not just setting up shop at another location
The coffee shop is taking it's shop with it on Saturday at 9pm. A DJ will spin up some tunes, and a party is planned, as the shed currently used by Spoken Moto is literally moving in Bend.
