‘No Hate Tour’ pays a visit to Redmond High
The No Hate Tour that held an assembly at Redmond High School on Monday morning features BMX riders with a message about bullying.
The No Hate Tour that held an assembly at Redmond High School on Monday morning features BMX riders with a message about bullying.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.