Bend Municipal Airport to get new control tower
It's one of the busiest general aviation airports in the state, and needs a control tower because of the increase in air traffic.
It's one of the busiest general aviation airports in the state, and needs a control tower because of the increase in air traffic.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.