Bend air duct cleaning business owner back from teaching fentanyl remediation course in Indiana

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After visiting Indianapolis last month, Guarantee Air Duct Cleaning owner David Hart is back in Central Oregon.

Hart was presenting a new technology that can neutralize fentanyl, heroin and xylazine in just 60 seconds.

The technology would allow police officers, firefighters and other first responders alike to enter buildings where the dangerous drugs may be present.

The drug-eradicating spray is called So-Rite Decon.

Hart says he is currently in the process of getting the spray bottle into the hands of first responders, to help eradicate drugs when investigating narcotic crimes.

The spray is safe on skin and also can be used to eliminate odors.