Bend High’s National Honor Society stages 5K ‘Fun Run’ for this year’s Sparrow,’ Marlowe

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend High's National Honor Society hosted a 5K "fun run" race Saturday as a way to raise funds for this year's Sparrow, Marlowe.

Sparrow Clubs at schools around the area raise funds to help families of children with serious medical needs.

Event participants were not required to donate, but it was encouraged.

Participants in the just-over 3-mile run were treated to water and pastries afterwards, courtesy of Sparrow Bakery.

All of the proceeds raised will go to the family of this year's Sparrow, chosen by the Honor Society.