Thousands of residents and visitors compete, cheer and celebrate Bend’s 45th SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was picture-perfect weather Saturday for the 45th edition of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, Bend's signature multi-sport race, a mix of competition and fun for thousands of residents and visitors.

Racers (complete results here) went after the traditional variety of sports -- starting with alpine and Nordic skiing at Mt. Bachelor. Then they hopped up on a road bike for the 22-miles ride into Bend.

Next came the five-mile run, ending at Riverbend Park, followed by the kayak leg on the Deschutes River and a mile sprint to the finish line.

We talked after the race with Bend's Jesse Thomas, who captured his fourth straight men's race crown, and new women's race victor Alayna Sonnesyn, a Vermont resident in town to practice with her ski team.